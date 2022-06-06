AP SSC 2022: Advanced Supplementary examinations from July 6

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that supplementary examinations will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh from July 6 for students who failed the Class X examination. Supplementary examinations will be held from the 6th to the 15th of next month.



"We are conducting special training classes for failed students from the 13th of this month till the exams and asked parents of students to send their children to training classes," Botsa said.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana today released the results of the Class X examination in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 6,15,980 students attended and 4,14,281 students were declared to have passed.

He explained that this time too, the girls had the upper hand in the pass percentage. The minister opined that the non opening of the schools due to Covid-19 as the main reason for the lower pass percentage than in the past.