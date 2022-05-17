AP SSC examinations results likely on June 10, evaluation process underway

The Director for State Examinations of School Education Devananda Reddy said that the results of the Class X public examination will be released on June 10. He on Monday inspected the tenth class evaluation process conducted at PCR‌ Government School in Chittoor district center.



He later told that 6,22,537 students across the state had written the exams this academic year and paper valuation has been going on since the 13th of this month. He said almost 25 per cent of the papers have already been evaluated. He further added that the evaluation process is underway for the Joint District DEOs as Camp Officers in all the districts.



He then conducted a de-coding process at the State Examinations Department office in Vijayawada and said that steps would be taken to release the results on June 10. Devananda Reddy explained that from the next academic year, tenth class examinations will be conducted in 26 districts as a unit.

