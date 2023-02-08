AP stands top in providing telemedicine services in the country

Union Health and Family Welfare Department Joint Secretary Vishal Chauhan praised that Andhra Pradesh for its telemedicine services. It is suggested that other states take AP as an example and provide telemedicine services in a better way. On Tuesday, he inaugurated a workshop organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) South East Asia Region in Delhi on the topic of strengthening telemedicine policy in the country. On this occasion, Vishal Chauhan said that telemedicine services are being implemented through health and wellness centers.



He said that telemedicine services have received the most support during the difficult times of Corona. AP Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Niwas, who participated in the program virtually, said that the state government has extended telemedicine services to all primary health centers and YSR Village Health Clinics. It was explained that 27 telemedicine hubs have been set up in the state and 60 thousand tele-consultations are being recorded per day. He said that 9.7 crore tele-consultations have been registered across the country so far, of which 3.1 crore (32 percent) have been registered in AP.



He said special services were provided to the people by introducing a special app for telemedicine and registering 6,145 doctors in it. These doctors received 13,74,698 calls and provided services.