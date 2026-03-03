AP steps in to bring back citizens stranded in Gulf

Vijayawada: The state government is taking steps to safely bring back Telugus stranded in the Gulf countries due to the war between Israel and Iran, said state NRI relations and empowerment minister Kondapalli Srinivas. Speaking to media at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi, he said on Monday that in the wake of passengers facing difficulties at some airports due to the current war, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and he as the minister concerned, were monitoring the situation from time to time.

He stated that in order to provide necessary assistance to Non-Resident Andhraites in distress, the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu society (APNRT) has alerted APNRT coordinators in Gulf countries and with the cooperation of local Telugu families, has taken steps to provide temporary accommodation, security and required support.

The minister said that the APNRT officials are monitoring the situation and are in contact with the coordinators.

He advised the stranded Telugus to use the services of the local Indian Embassy, as well as the helpline numbers set up by the state government.

Those facing difficulties in Gulf countries can give their details to the APNRT 24/7 helpline numbers 0863-2340678, WhatsApp: +91 85000 27678, email: [email protected].

The minister said those in an emergency situation should contact the helpline numbers immediately and get aid. Earlier, in a social media post he stated that in view of the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East, particularly affecting Indians residing in the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Iran, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and neighbouring countries, he wished to assure “all Indians abroad, especially our brothers and sisters from Andhra Pradesh, that your safety and well-being remain our highest priority.”

“For verified updates and immediate assistance, please stay connected with the official communication channels of the Indian Embassy in your respective countries. I strongly urge everyone to rely only on official sources and avoid unverified information or rumours circulating on social media,” said Srinivas.

“Our teams are closely monitoring developments and remain ready to extend all necessary support. The Government of Andhra Pradesh stands firmly with every NRI and their families during this time,” he added.