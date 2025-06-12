AP, Telangana CMs Naidu and Revanth Reddy express shock over Ahemdabad plane crash

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, have expressed profound shock following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. An Air India AI-171 aircraft, which was en route to London, went down shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat on Thursday. At the time of the incident, there were 242 passengers on board.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took to social media to convey his sorrow over the crash, stating, "I am praying for the passengers, crew and their families."

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shared his condolences and called for urgent assistance, urging the central government to expedite relief efforts for those injured in the accident.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also voiced his dismay, stating, "The plane crash in Ahmedabad has left me deeply shocked. I am praying for the passengers and crew on board." He emphasised that families of the victims should receive robust support during this difficult time.