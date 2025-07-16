  • Menu
AP, Telangana presents 13 issues before Union Jal Shakti Ministry

AP, Telangana presents 13 issues before Union Jal Shakti Ministry
The Union Water Resources Ministry convened a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which concluded.

The meeting, chaired by Union Water Resources Minister C.R. Patil, lasted for approximately an hour and a half and featured discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

During the meeting, both states presented a key issues related to the water issues in two Telugu states before the union minister. The discussions aimed to address the concerns raised by both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana before the central government.

