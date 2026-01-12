AP to present strong case in SC on Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link Project

Amaravati: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu held a video conference on Sunday in the backdrop of the adjournment of the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar link project case in Supreme Court. The meeting was attended by Irrigation Special Secretary Sai Prasad, Adviser Venkateswara Rao, Engineer-in-Chief Narasimha Murthy, legal counsel, and senior inter-State irrigation officials.

During the conference, Minister Nimmala directed the legal team to present strong and effective arguments on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government. He also instructed senior irrigation officials to provide all relevant records and documents related to the case to the legal team without delay.

The Minister explained that the project has been proposed to utilise only 200 TMCs of water out of nearly 3,000 TMCs that otherwise flow wastefully into the sea every year. As per the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) award, Andhra Pradesh has the right to utilise the remaining waters.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh, being the lower riparian State in Godavari basin, is entitled to use surplus flood waters without affecting the rights of other States. The main objective of the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar link project is to divert water that is currently going waste into the sea to Rayalaseema region and make the area agriculturally prosperous.

Minister Nimmala stated that the feasibility report has already been submitted to the Central government and that modifications are being made strictly as per the suggestions given by the Centre. He clarified that tenders related to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) are only part of preliminary preparatory actions.