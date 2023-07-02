AP to receive heavy rains for next three days

The Meteorological Department said that heavy rains are expected in several districts of Andhra Pradesh in the next three days.

On Sunday, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vijayanagaram, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR, and Sri Sathyasai districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has also warned of heavy rains on July 3 and July 4 in Kakinada, West Godavari, East Godavari, and Konaseema districts. On the same days, moderate rains are expected in Alluri Sitaramaraj, Palnadu, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati, and Prakasam districts respectively.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rains in Palnadu, Bapatla, and Nellore Prakasam districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Additionally, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Eluru, West Godavari, NTR, Guntur, Tirupati, Krishna, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR, Nandyal, and Sri Sathyasai districts on Tuesday.