AP to receive moderate rains for two days as low pressure likely on Sunday

The Meteorological Department has said that there are chances of moderate to heavy rains in many parts of the state on Friday (today). Moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur everywhere except in five districts. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected at many places in Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, Annamaiah, Tirupati, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Parvathipuram Manyam district while. YSR Kadapa, Prakasam, Guntur, East Godavari, Kakinada, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts will receive light rains.

Also, on the 7th of this month, low pressure will be formed in the northwest Bay of Bengal. At present, a surface trough is continuing over the west-central Bay of Bengal adjacent to the coast of Andhra Pradesh extending up to 4.5 km above sea level.



On the other hand, due to the influence of the low pressure that will form on the 7th, the southwest monsoon will become active. As a result, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has revealed that on the 7th and 8th, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains at many places on the south coast, widespread in some places, and heavy rains at some places in the north coast.

Under the influence of low pressure, gusty winds of 45-55 kmph and a maximum speed of 60 kmph will blow along the coast. Therefore fishermen are warned not to go fishing in the sea.

It is learned, that two depressions have formed in the Bay of Bengal so far after the onset of the southwest monsoon season. But they were confined to low pressures and did not strengthen. On 9 July another depression formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and on the 16th over the same area. The low pressure that will form on the 7th of this month is the third.

