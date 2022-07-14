AP to receive rains for next 24 hours as low pressure continues

The Meteorological department has once again warned of rain in Andhra Pradesh as a severe depression is concentrated over south Odisha by Wednesday and located at an altitude of 7.6 km above the sea level in the south-west direction of the enclosed surface basin. Monsoon trough and shear zone are spread over the vicinity of South Odisha. It is forecasted that there will be rain in many places in the districts of the north coast, south coast and Rayalaseema in next 24 hours.



Due to the effect of this low pressure, it rained in many parts of Coastal and Rayalaseema on Wednesday. Kakinada and Alluri districts received heavy rains on Wednesday while Nellore, Kurnool, Chittoor and Sri Satyasai districts received moderate rains. Fishermen on the coast are warned not to go fishing till 16th of this month. However, rains are expected to reduce in AP for two to three days from Friday.



On the other hand, Godavari is getting flooded. The officials are monitoring the flood flow from the control room from time to time and giving instructions to the district collectors. 6 NDRF and 4 SDRF teams are engaged in flood relief operations. The second danger alert continues at Dhawaleswaram Cotton Barrage. 51 Lankan villages in Konaseema continue to be flooded. Flood victims are voluntarily moving to safer places.

On the other hand, the inflow to the Srisailam reservoir continues to be heavy on Wednesday. 1,05,822 cusecs of water is coming to the reservoir from Jurala in the upper catchment area of ​​Srisailam. The full water level of Srisailam reservoir is 885 feet and the maximum water storage is 215.807 TMCs. The project recorded 46.5146 TMC at 826.90 feet at 6 pm on Wednesday.