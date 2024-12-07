AP to receive rains further amid depression in southeast Bay of Bengal

A surface depression has developed in the Indian Ocean and the adjacent southeast Bay of Bengal, raising concerns for the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Tamil Nadu. According to the Meteorological Department, a low pressure area is anticipated to form in the south Bay of Bengal by Saturday. The system is expected to move in a west-northwest direction, potentially reaching the coasts of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu by the 12th of this month.

As a result of this developing weather pattern, meteorologists warn of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on November 11th and 12th. The southern coastal regions and Rayalaseema districts are expected to experience significant rainfall on the 12th.

There is potential for the low pressure area to evolve into a cyclonic circulation, though further clarity is expected once the low pressure area officially forms. Authorities are advising residents to remain vigilant and prepare for possible impacts from this upcoming weather event.