AP to receive rains in next two days as low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a surface circulation persisting over the northern Bay of Bengal, near the central parts of the Bay of Bengal is expected to result in the formation of a low-pressure system in the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the west-central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday.

It is learned that the system is likely to intensify further and move in a west-northwest direction towards the coasts of South Odisha and north Coastal Andhra.

Additionally, a trough is moving from Southwest Uttar Pradesh towards the region of the surface circulation. As a consequence, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in many areas of the north Coastal Andhra, some places in the south Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema over the next two days.

In specific locations along the north coast, heavy rainfall may occur with srong gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40-45 km per hour, and reaching a maximum of 55 km per hour, are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The sea conditions will be rough, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

It is advisable to the people to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings provided by local authorities.