AP wants power generation by Telangana Government stopped at Srisailam

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has once again written to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) protesting against the resumption of power generation at the Srisailam Left Bank Power Project by the Telangana Government. It has sought immediate halt to the power generation by the TS Genco.

The AP Government, which had earlier too objected to the power generation from this point as it would affect not only Andhra Pradesh needs of drinking water as well irrigation water but also affect the drinking water supply to the Chennai City, has taken strong exception once again to the brazen act of Telangana.

Explaining the situation further, the AP Government said that untimely power generation from the joint projects was not mandated nor was it desirable as it affects the needs of cultivation as well as drinking water of the States catered to by the river.

The Telangana Government was repeatedly flouting the orders of the river water management board as well as the Jal Shakti Ministry. Such a move was in violation of the rules and regulations of power generation in the joint projects, the letter written on Monday pointed out.