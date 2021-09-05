AP Weather report: Check the rain forecast for next three days amid low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The Amaravati Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal due to surface periodicity in the next 24 hours by which Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains for another three days due to the effect of surface periodicity. The Surface periodicity is currently reported to extend from the northern Bay of Bengal to 4.5 km above average sea level in the eastern central Bay of Bengal. The meteorological department said on Sunday that low pressure was likely in the northern and central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.



The Meteorological department said there is a possibility of thundershowers and light to moderate rains in northern coastal Andhra today, Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains. As a result, strong winds of 40-50 kmph are expected along the coast tomorrow.



On the other hand, light to moderate showers along with thunder and lightning are likely in southern coastal Andhra today, Monday, and Tuesday. Apart from this, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Krishna and Guntur districts and Nellore and Prakasam districts.



Rayalaseema is likely to receive light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning today, Monday, and Tuesday, and heavy rains are likely in Anantapur, Kurnool, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts.