AP weather update: Southwest Monsoon to arrive Rayalaseema in two days

The Meteorological department officials are predicting that the Southwest monsoon, which entered Kerala two days ago likely to hit Rayalaseema within two days as their speed has increased in the last 24 hours. Monsoon usually takes 4 days to reach Andhra region from Kerala. Now it is said that there is a high possibility of coming one day earlier i.e. on Sunday.

Southwest Monsoon is expanding from the lower part of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy formed in the Arabian Sea. Within 3 days they came to the top and spread to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on Friday. It is likely to arriver to Andhra in the next two days. Meanwhile, the intensity of the sun will continue in the state until the monsoon winds enter the state and spread completely.

After the departure of Rohini Karte, the atmosphere cools down with Mrigashira Karte, however, there is no such situation and the many districts in the state recorded maximum temperatures of 43-45 degrees on Friday. Meteorological Department officials said that the sea surface temperature is very high on the coast, mainly on the Krishna and Guntur coasts.