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AP Witnesses 31 Incidents of Poll-Related Violence
In Short
Andhra Pradesh reports 31 incidents of poll-related violence during local body election nominations, including attacks, damaged nomination papers and vehicle fires, with police registering cases and investigating those responsible.
The poll nominations process for local body elections in Andhra Pradesh had witnessed 31 incidents of violence which includes destruction of nomination papers from across 13 districts of the state, according to the state Director General of Police.
DGP Harish Kumar Gupta in a press release said 22 incidents involved violence, clashes or public order disturbances, while nine pertained to nomination papers being snatched or torn.
Anantapur district reported eight incidents, followed by Annamayya, Kadapa, Prakasam and Tirupati with three each. Chittoor, Sri Sathya Sai and Palnadu reported two each, while five other districts reported one each.
Across the state, 16 instances of nomination papers being snatched, torn or destroyed were recorded, the DGP said, adding that six incidents involved stones being hurled or attacks with stones and sticks, while four vehicles were set on fire.
Two residential houses were attacked or damaged, one demolished using an earth-mover. One incident of firing in the air was reported, while three incidents involved road blockades, sit-ins, or traffic obstruction.
A police vehicle escorting three candidates to a nomination centre was attacked with stones, leaving a constable with a grievous head injury. Two people, including a contesting candidate, received serious injuries.
Several others were injured in three clashes. Candidates belonging to the TDP, YSRCP and CPI(M), along with an independent candidate, were among those targeted during the nomination process, the release said.
Police booked 16 cases, and cases relating to 11 other incidents were underway. The DGP said four persons were apprehended at the spot, and at least 54 people were named as accused.
Video recordings, CCTV footage and photographs are being examined to identify those involved, with the number of accused likely to increase as investigations progress, said Gupta.
The DGP warned that those involved in the incidents would face legal action, irrespective of political affiliation. History-sheets would be opened wherever justified, said the DGP.
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