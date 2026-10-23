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AP Witnesses 31 Incidents of Poll-Related Violence

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Andhra Pradesh reports 31 incidents of poll-related violence during local body election nominations, including attacks, damaged nomination papers and vehicle fires, with police registering cases and investigating those responsible.

AP Witnesses 31 Incidents of Poll-Related Violence
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AP Witnesses 31 Incidents of Poll-Related Violence

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The poll nominations process for local body elections in Andhra Pradesh had witnessed 31 incidents of violence which includes destruction of nomination papers from across 13 districts of the state, according to the state Director General of Police.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta in a press release said 22 incidents involved violence, clashes or public order disturbances, while nine pertained to nomination papers being snatched or torn.

Anantapur district reported eight incidents, followed by Annamayya, Kadapa, Prakasam and Tirupati with three each. Chittoor, Sri Sathya Sai and Palnadu reported two each, while five other districts reported one each.

Across the state, 16 instances of nomination papers being snatched, torn or destroyed were recorded, the DGP said, adding that six incidents involved stones being hurled or attacks with stones and sticks, while four vehicles were set on fire.

Two residential houses were attacked or damaged, one demolished using an earth-mover. One incident of firing in the air was reported, while three incidents involved road blockades, sit-ins, or traffic obstruction.

A police vehicle escorting three candidates to a nomination centre was attacked with stones, leaving a constable with a grievous head injury. Two people, including a contesting candidate, received serious injuries.

Several others were injured in three clashes. Candidates belonging to the TDP, YSRCP and CPI(M), along with an independent candidate, were among those targeted during the nomination process, the release said.

Police booked 16 cases, and cases relating to 11 other incidents were underway. The DGP said four persons were apprehended at the spot, and at least 54 people were named as accused.

Video recordings, CCTV footage and photographs are being examined to identify those involved, with the number of accused likely to increase as investigations progress, said Gupta.

The DGP warned that those involved in the incidents would face legal action, irrespective of political affiliation. History-sheets would be opened wherever justified, said the DGP.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Andhra Pradesh poll violencelocal body election nominations APHarish Kumar Gupta DGPAndhra Pradesh election violence casesAP nomination paper destruction
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