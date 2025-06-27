AP witnessing rapid growth under ‘double engine sarkar’

Vijayawada: Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and Naidu’s strategic planning are propelling Andhra Pradesh toward progress in all sectors.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, he highlighted the rapid growth in the state under the ‘Double engine government’ of the Centre and state.

After discussions with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Shekhawat said the Central government is fully supporting irrigation and tourism projects, with works being executed in a planned and prioritised manner.

Speaking of tourism in Kashmir, the minister stated that the situation in Pahalgam is now stable, encouraging tourists to visit. He added that tourism in Kashmir has seen significant growth and is expected to surge further within two weeks.

Commenting on the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, by the Congress government, Shekhawat condemned former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for violating fundamental rights and imposing severe restrictions on the press to suppress dissent.

He said that over one lakh people were arbitrarily arrested, and the democratic system was transformed into a dictatorial regime. He accused Sanjay Gandhi of acting as a tyrant, carrying out atrocities.

Shekhawat praised the united struggle of millions, led by leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which restored democracy. He expressed regret that the Congress has neither condemned nor apologised for the Emergency. The nation, he said, continues to honour the sacrifices of those who opposed the dictatorship.

BJP state general secretary S Dayakar Reddy, 20-Point Programme chairman Lanka Dinakar, NTR district BJP president Adduri Sri Ram, state official spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma, and Kalyan Chakravarthi attended the press meet.