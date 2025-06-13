AP Women’s Commission chief urges girls to be cautious

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr Rayapati Shailaja held a press meet in Anantapur, expressing deep concern over the recent disturbing incidents involving crimes against girls in the erstwhile Anantapur district.

Referring to a tragic case where a student was murdered for allegedly rejecting a marriage proposal, Dr Shailaja described the incident as heartbreaking.

“It is extremely painful to witness such violence. Girls must be extremely cautious and should always discuss important decisions with their parents,” sahe advised.

In connection with this case, the local Circle Inspector (CI) was suspended for negligence, and further investigation is underway.

Addressing another horrifying incident in Sri Sathya Sai district, where a minor girl was reportedly subjected to sexual assault for over two years,

She informed that 16 accused have been arrested and remanded. She added that two more suspects are yet to be apprehended. Encouraging courage and awareness among young girls, she urged them to report any form of abuse immediately to the police.

“Dial 181 for any help. The government is committed to ensuring the safety and protection of every girl in all possible ways,” she assured.

She stated that the Women’s Commission is actively monitoring these cases and will ensure justice is served.