Apco announces 40% festive discount on handloom products

Vijayawada: In a major festive offer, Apco announced a 40 per cent discount on handloom products across all its showrooms in the state and at the national level. The discount, which comes ahead of Dasara and Deepavali celebrations, is aimed at encouraging traditional festivities while promoting the use of handloom textiles.

Minister for handlooms and textiles S Savitha said in a statement on Monday that the government has been paying special attention to the revival and promotion of the handloom sector since the coalition government came to power. While extending welfare schemes for weavers on one hand, it has also been making efforts to boost sales through state- and national-level exhibitions, e-commerce platforms, and even door-to-door delivery services.

She said that the festive discount will benefit both consumers and weavers. “With 92 Apco showrooms operating across the country, this 40 per cent discount will help families celebrate Dasara and Deepavali in the traditional Telugu way while also providing financial assurance to the weaving community,” she added.

Stressing the cultural significance of handloom products, the minister appealed to people to buy and wear handloom clothes during the festive season.

“Let us stand by our weavers, celebrate our festivals in the true spirit of tradition, and spread joy in every household,” she said.