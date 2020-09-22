APCO comes out with bumper offers to consumers

Vijayawada: In an attempt to give relief to the handloom weavers who are badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic this year, the state-owned APCO (Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society) is making bumper offers to the customers this Dasara season with the offers of buy one and take one and buy one and take two.



APCO main showroom manager Y Gopalakrishna said in a statement here on Tuesday that in addition, there would be 30 per cent discount on varieties of handloom material.

Appealing to the people to encourage and help the handloom weavers all over the state, the manager said that the handloom artistes are weaving wonders with their finesse to produce world class dress material.

He said that 30 per cent discount would be offered on sari varieties from the popular Mangalagiri, Bandar, Rajamahendravaram, Chirala and cotton and silk sarees from Uppada, Venkatagiri, Madhavaram and other places. The discount is applicable to silk and cotton sarees, dress material, towels, bed sheets, and lungis.

Under the aegis of APCO divisional manager SVV Prasad Reddy, the showrooms in the city, and all the showrooms in Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts are offering these discounts and offers.

Gopalakrishna appealed to people to avail the opportunity and help the handloom weavers to eke out their livelihood.