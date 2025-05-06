APECET exam on May 6

Anantapur: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and JNTU Anantapur have announced that the APECET-2025 examination will be held on May 6. The Vice-Chancellor and APECET-2025 Chairman, Acharya H Sudarshan Rao, Registrar Acharya S Krishnayya, and Convener Acharya B Durga Prasad released the official notification and examination guidelines on Monay. The registration process for the APECET-2025 concluded on April 28 with a total of 35,187 applications received. A total of 110 exam centers have been set up, includingone center in Hyderabad. The officials outlined the following key instructions for candidates.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center starting from 7:30 am for the morning session (9:00 am to 12:00 pm) and from 12:30 pm for the afternoon session (2:00 pm to 5:00 pm), Latecomers will not be permitted to enter the examination hall. Specifically, no candidates will be allowed to enter the hall after 9:00 am for the morning session or after 2:00 pm for the afternoon session. Candidates are advised to arrive early to avoid inconvenience. Candidates must bring their hall ticket, the downloaded application form, a blue or black ballpoint pen, and an identity card to the exam center. The use of calculators, mobile phones, and other electronic devices is strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

The officials requested all candidates to follow these guidelines carefully to avoid any issues and to reach their respective examcenters on time.