APEDB mulls roadshows to attract investments

Vijayawada: The AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) is planning to organize roadshows in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea to attract investments to the state. The APEDB will be participating in Met Expo, India Chem-2022 to be organized in the first week of November in Mumbai and Delhi where the investment opportunities in the state will be showcased, according to APEDB CEO G Srujana.

Addressing the members of the EDB team through a videoconference on Friday, the CEO asked the EDB team to get ready to organize the roadshows and enquired about the progress of 18 MoUs the state government had entered with various companies in Green Hydrogen, electric vehicles and logistics.

The APEDB CEO said the EDB will participate in international business expos including in engineering technology and chemicals and petrochemicals sector in Mumbai and Delhi. Likewise, the EDB will take part in Met-2022 expo to be held in Mumbai focusing on material engineering and technology sectors.

The CEO said the EDB representatives led by Minister for Industries G Amarnath will discuss with delegates of Ultratek, Reliance, JSW, Octonobel, Mahindra, Tata Steel on investment opportunities in AP.