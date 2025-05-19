APEPDCL inks pact with CPR to strengthen data-driven op efficiency

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) to collaborate on key strategic initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and institutional capacity.

The partnership is designed to address critical issues such as revenue leakage within APEPDCL’s billing system and other operational efficiencies. Also, the collaboration will focus on strengthening the company’s in-house capacity in data analytics and evidence-based decision making, building on the successful outcomes of joint initiatives. The agreement was signed in the presence of CMD of APEPDCL Prudhvi Tej Immadi, chief general manager (IT), APEPDCL P. Srinivas, Centre for Policy Research (CPR) president Chokkakula Srinivas, and Saugata Bhattacharya, senior fellow, CPR.