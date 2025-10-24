APEPDCL introduces new policy to ease new connection process

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to simplify facilitating the electricity connection process through easing the procedures and bringing transparency in the implementation of charges, the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) is introducing a new policy.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu promoting ‘ease of living’, encouraging people to access government services in a transparent and quick manner, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) made necessary amendments to the Regulations of 2013 in accordance with the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 issued by the Union Ministry.

The APEPDCL will implement uniform and transparent charges in all circles under its jurisdiction. By providing fast services, consumers will be able to get a clear understanding of the connection charges in advance. As part of the new system, fixed connection charges have been determined for connections up to 150 kW.

Required measures have been taken in accordance with the APERC rules to provide transparent and speedy services to consumers in issuing new electricity connections, informed APEPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi. The CMD mentioned that these charges will be determined based on the average connection cost, without relying on site inspection and estimate preparation. As a result, consumer satisfaction will be enhanced significantly, he added. In the newly implemented system, fixed charges have been determined based on the category for all new connections and additional loads up to 150 kW. The amount to be paid by the consumer will appear at the time of application. This will aid in expediting the connection issuance process. Since the development charges are fixed along with the service line charges, no additional charges are levied.