APERC concludes its four-day public hearing

Visakhapatnam: People from various circle and division offices across the state expressed their views, opinions and objections on various power issues in a virtual mode, said Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy.

At the four-day-long public hearing on power tariffs programme that concluded on Thursday at the corporate office of APEPDCL in Visakhapatnam, he said representatives from the household, commercial, agricultural and industrial communities expressed their views in detail. He said that during the four-day-long public hearing session, 62 people from various circle and division offices across the state attended virtually and expressed their opinions and objections on various issues.

He said that people participated virtually from around 80 centres across the state and there was an opportunity for the participants from remote villages to express their views too. AP-Genco MD KVN Chakradhar Babu read out the power purchase price proposals of the company for the period of 2024 to 2029. He responded to the views expressed by the representatives of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation and EPDCL CGM D Suman Kalyani

Besides, users were given a facility to talk directly from their residences/offices too.

During the referendum, a number of people mentioned issues that are within the purview of the Commission and some out of it, Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy said.

Those that are not under the jurisdiction of the Commission would be forwarded to the concerned authorities to take appropriate action, he mentioned.

Decision will be taken soon that is within the jurisdiction of the commission, Nagarjuna Reddy informed.