APERC to hold 3-day virtual public hearing from tomorrow

Nellore: Transco Superintending Engineer B Venkata Subbaiah said that the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will hold a public hearing in a virtual manner on the financial resource requirement and electricity tariff proposal submitted by the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) for the financial year 2023-24. This process is being conducted in all operational divisions of the Discom from January 19 to 21.

APERC Chairman Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy would conduct the public hearing from the corporate office of the APEPDCL in Visakhapatnam and he conducted the trial run on Tuesday with the officials to find out how the arrangements were made. The public hearing will be held at Vidyut Bhavan for Nellore town division and Nellore rural divisions, Naidupet division office for Naidupet division, Gudur division office for Gudur division, Atmakur division office for Atmakur and Kavali division office for Kavali division, he added.

People who wish to participate in this process can register their names on the ERC website. The programme will be held for three days every day from 10.30 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, he informed. The SE said that all arrangements have been made in all the divisional offices. Consumers can watch the programme live on the APERC's official website.

Executive engineers Somasekhar Reddy, Balachandra, senior accounts officer Srinivasulu, deputy executive engineers Sridhar, Sunil, Ashok, assistant engineers and telecom staff were present on the occasion.