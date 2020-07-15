APGDA cries foul over no pay revision for 14 years

Tirupati: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association (APGDA) has once again brought their long-pending demands to the fore by taking up the matter to the special chief secretary, health, medical and family welfare, K S Jawahar Reddy. These teaching medical doctors were crying foul over the injustice done to them in sanctioning UGC scales 2016 despite many representations.



They argue that many clinical and non-clinical doctors have been depending purely on salaries only. Still, for the last 14 years they have been receiving old salaries while the state government doctors got pay revision twice and another pay revision is expected soon. Ironically, these state government doctors are drawing more salaries than the teaching medical doctors of Director of Medical Education (DME).

Despite several representations to the previous and present governments, the issue was not sorted out causing severe injustice to them, APGDA leaders said. Speaking to The Hans India, chairman of JAC–APGDC Dr B Venkateswarlu of SV Medical College, Tirupati, said that they had been asking the government to sanction the UGC pay scales of 2016 to them along with all arrears at least now.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Chief Minister Venkateswarlu demanded an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore as announced to the kin of medical personnel died while treating the patients like in the other states in the country.