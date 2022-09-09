APHERMC chairperson visits Sri City

Tirupati: Chairperson of AP Higher Education Regulatory & Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) Justice V Eswaraiah lauded the Sri City saying that it has emerged as a role model in all respects During his visit to Sri City, he appreciated the efforts of management headed by Srini Raju and Dr Ravindra Sannareddy for brining into reality the vision of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

During his visit, he went around the industrial hub and observed the brisk activity. Satish Kamat, President (Operation) gave a presentation on the infrastructure and unique features of Sri City. He also visited the Krea University in the campus and IIIT and interacted with faculty members and students. Vice Chancellor of Krea University Prof Nirmala Rao and IIIT Director Prof G Kannabiran have received them at their Institutes.