APIIC lands available for industrialists in Tirupati

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy said that under single window policy, 172 persons got approvals to set up industries in Tirupati district since its formation three months ago and they should start their units quickly. He reviewed the priorities of industries, approvals and subsidies with the industrialists and budding industrialists at the district industrial export promotion committee (DIEPC) meeting held here on Saturday.

The Collector said that APIIC lands were readily available in the district to set up industries and the official machinery was ready to provide all amenities. Under single window system approvals for setting up industries will be provided in 21 days. If 20 persons can form a group, they can get 70 percent subsidy from the Central government and 20 percent from the state government under the cluster development programme.

The remaining 10 percent should be the share of the group.

He said that there should be two clusters in the district in the first phase for which priority should be given for Tirupati printing cluster and Srikalahasti Kalamkari cluster.

The meeting gave its nod for providing investment subsidy worth Rs 2.72 crore along with other subsidies to 44 MSMEs as suggested by the scrutiny-cum-verification committee.

Munoth industries ltd which produces lithium batteries and TTE electronics India private ltd are getting ready for inauguration and in the first three months of the formation of the district five industries have been inaugurated, he added.

TUDA vice chairman S Harikrishna, District Industries centre officer Prathap Reddy, APIIC zonal managers Suhana Soni (Tirupati) and Chandrasekhar (Naidupet), Pollution control board EE Narendra and Chief Inspector of factories Ramakrishna Reddy participated.