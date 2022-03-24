APIIC to attract Rs. 260 crore investment in food parks at Mallavalli of Krishna district

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is expected to attract investment of Rs. 260 crore and employ 6,000 people through two mega Food parks developed at Mallavalli in Krishna district. The mega wood park was developed on 57.95 acres at a cost of Rs 112.94 crore with central and state government funds, while APIIC developed another food park on 42.55 acres.



APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy said in a statement that the Rs 86 crore Core Processing Center (CPC) set up at the Mega Food Park will be made available for the mango season. He said CPC was trained to process and pack a variety of food grains, including mangoes, tomatoes, papayas, guavas and bananas.



APIIC VC, MD Jawwadi Subramaniam said road shows would be organized in the first week of April to attract investment in food processing parks.