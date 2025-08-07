APL-4 Set to Kick Off in Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Premier League (APL) is ready to launch its fourth edition, with the inaugural ceremony scheduled for Friday at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, the Chairman of APL, announced that the event will feature seven competing teams.

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony, while renowned film actor Venkatesh serves as the league's brand ambassador.

In an exciting development, the winner of the tournament will take home a cash prize of Rs. 35 lakhs, with the runner-up receiving Rs. 25 lakhs. Rao highlighted the inclusion of under-16 players, emphasising that promising talents showcased during the league may have bright prospects in the future. Notably, selectors from the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be present to scout for talent throughout the matches.

The tournament will also implement the Decision Review System (DRS) for the first time. Entry to the matches will be free, and they will be broadcast live on Sony Sports. Competing teams this season include Simhadri Vizag, Tungabhadra Warriors, Royals of Rayalaseema, Kakinada Kings, Vijayawada Sunshine, Bhimavaram Bulls, and Amaravati Royals.