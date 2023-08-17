APL Season-2 commences in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Premier League Season-2 got off to a grand start on Wednesday at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Andhra Cricket Association president P Sarath Chandra Reddy said the APL season-2 is being organised in collaboration with the BCCI to bring out the hidden talent among the youth. He said that due to the management of APL, cricketers from across the state will get an opportunity to play at national and international levels.

Speaking on the occasion, IT minister Gudivada Amarnath said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking special measures for the development of sports in the state. He said under the banner of ‘Adudham Andhra’, those talented in all kinds of sports will be identified and given special training at village-level

Actress Sreeleela attended as the guest of honour and encouraged the players.

The event was attended by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, MP M V V Satyanarayana, BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, APL governing council chairman Moncho Ferrer, ACA secretary S R Gopinath Reddy, district collector A Mallikarjuna, among others.

The second edition of the APL will continue till August 27 and 19 matches will be held among the teams.

The teams participating in the APL include Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Vizag Warriors, Rayalaseema Kings, Marlin Godavari Titans and KVR Uttarandhra Lions.