APNRTS takes measures to repatriate Andhra students stranded in Ukraine
The state government has taken all possible measures to repatriate Andhra Pradesh students who went for education in Ukraine and are trapped there. APNRTS (Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society) is talking to the AP students from time to time and assuring them.
The state government has taken all possible measures to repatriate Andhra Pradesh students who went for education in Ukraine and are trapped there. APNRTS (Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society) is talking to the AP students from time to time and assuring them. Already CM YS Jagan has also written a letter to the Union Foreign Minister on the issue of bringing AP students safely. APNRTS CEO Dinesh Kumar told that there is currently a ban on air travel (no flying restrictions) and flights will not run and all students will be picked up as soon as they start.
A few days ago, 30 people were brought home safely. He also said that there were about 200 students in the war-torn areas at present, with whom APNRTS officials said from time to time to provide them with the necessary support as well as reassurance. He said all the students to be brave and not to wander outside as per the instructions of the central government. Dinesh Kumar said the APNRT had collected details of those in Ukraine and instructed them to register their names at the local embassy.
The state government has handed over the responsibility of repatriating students from Ukraine to two authorities. State International Cooperation Special Officer, retired Foreign Affairs Officer Geetesh Sharma, and Nodal Officer Ravi Shankar. The government has said that Geetesh Sharma can be contacted on 7531904820 and Ravi Shankar on 9871999055. Also, for other emergency assistance, the students can contact APNRTS officials at 0863–2340678, or 91–8500027678 via WhatsApp. In addition, the helpline numbers +380–997300428, +380–997300483 are made available exclusively for Indians in Ukraine.
On the other hand, Dinesh Kumar said that the central government was also looking for alternative ways to repatriate Indians stranded in Ukraine and that APNRTS was preparing plans to bring the people of the state home safely by utilising them.
