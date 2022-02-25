APNRTS takes measures to repatriate Andhra students stranded in Ukraine

The state government has taken all possible measures to repatriate Andhra Pradesh students who went for education in Ukraine and are trapped there. APNRTS (Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society) is talking to the AP students from time to time and assuring them. Already CM YS Jagan has also written a letter to the Union Foreign Minister on the issue of bringing AP students safely. APNRTS CEO Dinesh Kumar told that there is currently a ban on air travel (no flying restrictions) and flights will not run and all students will be picked up as soon as they start.



A few days ago, 30 people were brought home safely. He also said that there were about 200 students in the war-torn areas at present, with whom APNRTS officials said from time to time to provide them with the necessary support as well as reassurance. He said all the students to be brave and not to wander outside as per the instructions of the central government. Dinesh Kumar said the APNRT had collected details of those in Ukraine and instructed them to register their names at the local embassy.