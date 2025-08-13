Apollo Hospitals to support cancer patients

Nellore: Apollo Specialty Medical Service Director Dr Sriram Satish has clarified that Apollo Hospitals is working hard to eradicate cancer in India. He said that Apollo Hospitals has set up a Cancer Care Helpline Center for the first time in the country.

Dr Sriram Satish inaugurated the Cancer Care Helpline Center at Apollo Specialty Hospital, Nellore on Wednesday along with Surgical Oncologist Dr G V V Prasad, oncology physician Dr Haritha, and Unit Head of Apollo Hospital, Nellore, Balaraju. If cancer patients have a medical emergency, they can dial the 24-hour helpline number 1800-203-1066 and inform the doctor of the situation, and the doctor will provide the necessary medical advice and guidance immediately.