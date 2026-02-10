Applications invited for AKNU convocation

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) will conduct its 16th, 17th and 18th convocations in March, Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree announced on Monday. She said applications are invited from eligible candidates for participation in the convocation and award of degrees.

She said students, who completed regular PG, PG Diploma, PG Professional and Degree courses during the academic years 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 in the university campuses at Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Tadepalligudem, as well as affiliated colleges in the combined Godavari districts, are eligible to apply. Candidates, who were awarded PhD degrees up to December 31, will also be conferred degrees during the convocation. Applicants were asked to enclose attested copies of their SSC certificate, lower degree ODC, CMM, PG CMM, and PhD award letter, as applicable. Candidates applying for more than one degree or diploma must submit separate applications for each qualification.