APPSC FBO & ABO Admit Cards 2025 Released | Download Hall Ticket for Sept 7 Exam

Highlights
APPSC admit cards for Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) exams are out. Download your hall ticket now for the offline exam on September 7, 2025. Check steps and important details here.
APPSC will soon release the admit cards today for Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) exams.
The offline exam is on September 7, 2025, across 13 Andhra Pradesh districts.
How to Download:
Visit psc.ap.gov.in
Click “Download Hall Ticket”
Log in with OTP ID, password, and security code
Download and print your admit card
Bring the admit card to the exam. The test is objective and offline.
Download your admit card soon and check details. Contact APPSC helpdesk immediately if there are any issues.
