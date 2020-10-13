APPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Tickets to be released on October 19, exams from November 2

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), which has scheduled thr conduction of Group 1 mains examination from November 2 has given an update over the release of Hall tickets. The board has reportedly said that the candidates could download the hall tickets from October 19. The hall ticket will be available on APPSC official portal, psc.ap.gov.in. The download link shall be activated before the examination schedule.

The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on the scheduled days from November 2 and will continue till November 13. Test centers have been set up in 13 districts, including Hyderabad and the question paper will be given to the candidates in Telugu / English through the tab (electronic device).

On the other hand, many candidates demand the mains exams to be held only after the High Court gives verdict over the petition filed on errors occurred in the preliminary final 'key'. However, APPSC has not made any statement on this.

The examinations that are supposed to be conducted in March was postponed due to the pandemic. APPSC Group 1 2019 examination will fill up 169 posts of Deputy Collector, Welfare Officer and others under Group I Services in the organization.