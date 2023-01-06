APPSC makes foolproof arrangements for Group-I exams

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman Damodar Gautam Sawang said fool-proof arrangements have been made for APPSC Group1 exams (screening test) scheduled for January 8 across the state in 297 centres.

Interacting with the media at APPSC office here on Thursday, the chairman said that the commission was conducting screening test for Group-1 services for filling 92 posts and added that a total of 1,26,449 candidates had applied and as on Tuesday around 90,000 candidates downloaded their hall tickets.

"The screening test results will be released by this month-end and the mains exams are likely to be conducted in April, the interviews in July. The recruiting process will be completed by August and in the following month of September, new notification is likely to be released for Group1 posts," he said.

Whether the answer scripts of mains are evaluated digitally or manually would be decided on the basis of administrative and operational convenience.

He informed that while 3,892 posts were filled through the APPSC during the previous government, the present government filled 3,936 posts so far and released notification for another 1,279 posts. The present examination will take place in 18 districts. The timings will be 10 am to 12 noon for Paper1-General Studies and from 2 pm to 4 pm for Paper2-General Aptitude.

Candidates would be allowed into the examination hall from 9 am to 9.30 am, with a grace period of 15 minutes up to 9.45 for the forenoon session and from 1 pm to 1.30 pm with grace period of 15 minutes up to 1.45 pm for afternoon session.

A district level officer has already been appointed as co-ordinator for overall supervision of the conduct of examinations, he said.

He appealed to the candidate not to fall in trap of mediators and brokers as the candidates are selected purely on the basis of talent.