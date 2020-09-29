APPSC withdraws answer key of AP Grama Sachivalayam exam, new key to be released soon

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: The APPSC has withdrawn the question paper key of the village and ward secretariat examinations, which was released on the 26th of this month citing technical issues. The board asserted that the new key would be released soon and advised the candidates to raise objections within three days after releasing the new key.

Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi tweeted to this extent saying, " Due to technical reasons, Secretary APPSC has withdrawn the initial key published on 26/9/2020. The key will be uploaded again shortly and the Candidates will be given three days time to raise objections if any. Secretary APPSC is deeply regretful for the inconvenience caused."



Due to technical reasons, Secretary APPSC has withdrawn the initial key published on 26/9/2020. The key will be uploaded again shortly and the Candidates will be given three days time to raise objections if any. Secretary APPSC is deeply regretful for the Inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/1qX9EfSqBi — Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) September 28, 2020



Earlier, the officials first released the primary 'key' of the Village secretariat examinations on Saturday night for all 14 types of written tests, which have been available on the Village Secretariat website. The question paper code-wise keys were released for each test. Meanwhile, the written examination was conducted to a total of 16,208 village and ward secretariat jobs from September 20 to September 26. According to Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj Rural Development Department, 72.73 candidates appeared for the exams.



Following the completion of examinations, APPSC released the key, but due to technical reasons, the APPSC has withdrawn the primary key.

