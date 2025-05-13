Live
- Forensic Evidence Workshop held
- Gunfight starts between security forces, terrorists in J&K’s Shopian
- Gavaskar: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Unlikely to Play 2027 ODI World Cup
- 1 lakh ‘patta khata’ to be issued as promised
- Former MLA appears before police over Papireddypalle incident
- International Nurses Day held at Kurnool GGH
- Mock drills in four districts today
- Jagan to visit martyr Murali Naik’s family
- Who is a Marine Surveyor: Qualification, Skills, Roles & Responsibilities
- CBSE Class 12 Results 2025 Declared, Class 10 Results Awaited
APSDMA predicts rains to parts of Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh (AP) is currently experiencing an alarming increase in heatwave intensity, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius recorded in 144 locations across the state.
Andhra Pradesh (AP) is currently experiencing an alarming increase in heatwave intensity, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius recorded in 144 locations across the state. The situation is expected to persist for another two to three days.
The AP Disaster Management Agency has warned residents that there is a chance of scattered light to moderate rains accompanied by thundershowers in the Rayalaseema districts, while other areas may see light rainfall.
In neighbouring Telangana, the ongoing northern and southern troughs have weakened, yet there is a forecast for light to moderate rains over the next three days. Despite these rain prospects, the heat is anticipated to intensify in both AP and Telangana, with daytime temperatures ranging between 36 and 40 degrees. However, there remains the possibility of light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning in the evenings.
Meteorological department officials have indicated that the southwest monsoon is expected to make landfall on the Kerala coast on 27 May. They also suggest that due to the monsoon's influence, the region could experience above-average rainfall this year.