APSDMA predicts rains to parts of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh (AP) is currently experiencing an alarming increase in heatwave intensity, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius recorded in 144 locations across the state. The situation is expected to persist for another two to three days.

The AP Disaster Management Agency has warned residents that there is a chance of scattered light to moderate rains accompanied by thundershowers in the Rayalaseema districts, while other areas may see light rainfall.

In neighbouring Telangana, the ongoing northern and southern troughs have weakened, yet there is a forecast for light to moderate rains over the next three days. Despite these rain prospects, the heat is anticipated to intensify in both AP and Telangana, with daytime temperatures ranging between 36 and 40 degrees. However, there remains the possibility of light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning in the evenings.

Meteorological department officials have indicated that the southwest monsoon is expected to make landfall on the Kerala coast on 27 May. They also suggest that due to the monsoon's influence, the region could experience above-average rainfall this year.