Crackdown on cyber fraud networks in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: In a major escalation of its efforts to disrupt cyber fraud networks, the Crime Branch has intensified its statewide crackdown on "mule accounts" - bank accounts which used to channel and launder proceeds of online crime.

As part of the ongoing operation, the agency has initiated proceedings to register three FIRs, signalling a tougher stance not only against cybercriminals but also against those who enable their activities.

The Crime Branch has released updated operational details on the ongoing crackdown.

According to officials, more than 34 mule accounts have been identified so far and are now under detailed scrutiny. The process of registering three separate FIRs against individuals involved in operating these illegal accounts has already begun.

Investigators are also probing the role of personnel from two different banks to determine whether negligence or complicity facilitated the misuse of these accounts.

In addition, 18 SIM card vendors who allegedly issued SIM cards through fraudulent methods to support mule account operations are under active investigation. Comprehensive financial and digital analysis of the seized accounts and their wider network is currently in progress as the probe expands.

The registered cases focus on individuals and organised groups involved in renting out or operating mule accounts that serve as vital financial pipelines for cyber scams. Investigators have also widened the probe to examine the role of financial institutions, scrutinising whether bank officials were complicit - either through deliberate collusion or serious negligence - in facilitating the opening and misuse of these accounts.

The crackdown also places significant emphasis on regulatory accountability. Where banks, digital platforms, or other intermediaries are found to have breached mandatory compliance norms - such as KYC procedures or monitoring suspicious transactions - the Crime Branch will escalate the matter to the Gujarat Cyber Tribunal (Adjudicating Officer).

Formal reports will be filed to ensure that non-compliant entities face appropriate legal and financial penalties. Alongside enforcement, the Crime Branch is prioritising support for victims.

Acknowledging that institutional lapses often contribute to financial fraud, the agency will assist eligible citizens in filing compensation claims against negligent intermediaries, helping victims pursue recovery of their losses. The intensified drive represents a comprehensive approach - one aimed at dismantling the ecosystem that sustains cybercrime, enforcing accountability at every level, and safeguarding the financial rights of citizens.



