APSRTC announces special services for Sankranti, gives 10 percent concession on reservation

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has announced plans to run additional special buses for people travelling from Hyderabad to their hometowns in Andhra Pradesh during the Sankranti festival. Initially, 1,600 out of the 6,795 buses prepared were allocated for those coming from Hyderabad. Now, APSRTC is contemplating to run more than 1000 additional special services from Hyderabad.



APSRTC officials have instructed the Executive Directors to send as many buses as required from Vijayawada, Kadapa, and Nellore zones based on passenger traffic and advance online bookings from 11th to 13th of this month. Additional services will also be arranged for those returning to Hyderabad after the festival.

In addition, APSRTC is running special buses to neighboring states to accommodate the festive rush for Sankranti. Advance reservation booking facilities are available on the RTC website and ticket booking centers. A 10 percent discount has been offered to and fro journey reservations. Officials also mentioned that all normal services have been booked from the 10th to the 13th of this month.