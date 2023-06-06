Live
- Minister Audimulapu Suresh denies non-clearance of bills by ULBs
- Tirupati: ‘Slip road’ ends woes of Sivajyothi Nagar residents
- GRT Jewellers launches festival sale
- Sunny Leone brings vacation vibes to the ocean
- APSRTC bus overturns at Narsannapet in Srikakulam, 19 injured
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th June 2023
- Govinda Govinda town reverberates with Jai Sriram slogans
- One ticket unsold at every screening ‘Adipurush;’ makers clarifies the reason
- Gujarat Pollution Control Board and Marwadi University conclude hackathon on waste processing, Valsad team emerges winner
- WWDC 2023: Apple's new MacBook Air is the "world's thinnest."
APSRTC bus overturns at Narsannapet in Srikakulam, 19 injured
Highlights
An APSRTC bus overturned near Narasannapet at Komarthi junction on the national highway in Srikakulam district.
An APSRTC bus overturned near Narasannapet at Komarthi junction on the national highway in Srikakulam district.
The bus, which was going from Srikakulam towards Pathpatnam lost the control after the steering broke leading to the overturning of the bus.
As many as 19 passengers including driver and conductor were injured in this incident. Due to the accident, the traffic was disrupted as the vehicles stopped on the highway.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS