APSRTC bus overturns at Narsannapet in Srikakulam, 19 injured

Representational Image
Highlights

An APSRTC bus overturned near Narasannapet at Komarthi junction on the national highway in Srikakulam district.

The bus, which was going from Srikakulam towards Pathpatnam lost the control after the steering broke leading to the overturning of the bus.

As many as 19 passengers including driver and conductor were injured in this incident. Due to the accident, the traffic was disrupted as the vehicles stopped on the highway.

