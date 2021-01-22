APSRTC earns Rs 13.17 crore in Sankranti season

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) earned a revenue of Rs 13.17 crore during the Sankranti festival season.

The RTC operated 5,684 buses to various destinations to the extent of 33.14 km with occupation ratio of 84 per cent.

Executive director of the APSRTC, K S Brahmananda Reddy, said on Friday the RTC had operated buses from Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and other places to various parts of AP before the festival.

The RTC operated 3,202 buses to the extent of 10.27 lakh km with occupancy ratio of 82 per cent. The RTC has earned Rs 7.46 crore before the festival.

In the return journey, it operated buses from Andhra Pradesh to various destinations after the festival.