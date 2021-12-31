APSRTC levies GST of 5 percent on tickets books through private e-commerce portals

The APSRTC has levied 5 percent GST on RTC non-AC tickets booked through private e-commerce portals and apps. The orders were issued by RTC officials following guidelines recently issued by the central government.



The central government said that the passengers who book tickets on Abhibas, Redbus, and Paytm portals, which offer RTC ticket booking services, will have to pay GST from January 1. Hence, the APS RTC has made a key reference for travelers.

The officials said GST would not be levied on tickets booked through RTC agents and direct buses on the RTC portal, which operates with a full-service perspective. Travelers are advised to take note of this and urged to book tickets through the RTC portal and agents.