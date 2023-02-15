APSRTC plans monetisation of bus stations under PPP mode

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavarai district): Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is planning to modernise major bus station in erstwhile East Godavari district making use of land and other resources under the public-private partnership mode thus generating more revenue in the process. The corporation has already begun the exercise to convert Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kurnool bus stations in the state into commercial spots.

Encouraged by the response received with regard to these stations from private persons and business entities, RTC has decided to make major bus stations passenger-friendly by creating modern facilities in them under the PPP model.

The three main RTC depots in the erstwhile East Godavari district have vacant lands in prime locations in Rajahmundry, Kakinada and Amalapuram. The RTC management identified these vacant and unused lands with the potential to increase revenue.

Plans are being prepared with the aim of generating income for the corporation. The main objective is to develop facilities through PPP mode and generate revenue from commercial enterprises.

Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAML) is acting as an advisor for the RTC and the organisations interested in taking up projects. The proposed plans include facilities like internet cafes, dormitories, convention centres and good-quality restaurants at bus stations. Depending on the opportunities, shopping complexes will also be built in some places. The number of existing bus platforms will be increased as well and modernised. An information display system, public announcement system, etc., will be developed.

District public transport officer Sharmila Asoka told The Hans India that a preparatory meeting regarding the development of Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Amalapuram RTC bus stations through PPP mode took place in Rajamahendravaram bus station on Tuesday. She said that in the meeting, the feedback of various sections on the proposal, opportunities for business growth in the depots and on bus station premises in Rajahmundry, Amalapuram, and Kakinada were discussed. Vacant spaces will be leased out to private individuals for 33 years to be used for business development, and their services will be utilised for the development of passenger facilities, she explained.

About 30 interested business and industrial organisations attended the meeting and shared their views. Sharmila said that these will be collated and a report will be submitted to the corporation for further action.

Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, and Amalapuram bus stations are located in high value areas whose market value will be in crores of rupees.

However, there is also opposition to the proposal to handover these public properties to private individuals under a 33-year lease. In the past, plans were made to construct a shopping mall at Rajamahendravaram bus station under the BOT system, but it did not materialise.