APSRTC to lease vacant sites for 15 years

Vijayawada (NTR district): The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to lease 28 open sites in zone 2 for a period of 15 years. In a press release on Thursday, the RTC has stated that it had identified vacant sites in Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna and NTR districts. The RTC is to lease the sites to generate revenue.

Vacant sites are available in the following mandal centres, towns and cities. Two vacant sites identified in Tuni of Kakinada district, one site in Kakinada, one site in Peddapuram and one in Samarlakota. One site identified at Ambajipeta of Konaseema district. One site at Rangampeta of East Godavari district, one site in Dwaraka Tirumala and three sites in Eluru district.

Two sites in Tadepalligudem and two in Marteru of West Godavari district, three sites in Challapalli, one in Kuchipudi, one in Mopidevi and one in Machilipatnam of Krishna district. One site in Mylavaram, two in Nandigama and four in Jaggaiahpeta of NTR district. Pre-bid meeting for these vacant sites will be held at 3 pm on January 20 at the Pandit Nehru Bus station main conference hall in Vijayawada.