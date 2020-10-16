APSRTC to run 1850 special bus services in the state ahead of Dussehra festival

Ahead of Dussehra festival, APSRTC has decided to run 1,850 special services from Friday to 26th of this month. The special buses will ply on the respective routes depending on the demand of the passengers. Currently, APSRTC operates 5,950 regular services to all parts of the state, including Karnataka. In addition, 1,850 special buses will be operated in the coming ten days. The RTC normally runs over 2,500 special buses for the Dussehra festival every year However, number of special buses has been reduced this time as the state RTC has not come to consensus with neighbouring state Telangana over interstate services.

Although APSRTC is already limited to 1.61 lakh km and is ready to reduce 322 buses, TSRTC has not yet agreed for the services. It is worth mentioning that the time of the buses run to be run by APSRTC has also been dictated by themselves. Meanwhile, RTC officials will divert 562 special buses to Bangalore in the wake of the festival. However, in view of the corona, the APSRTC will run buses up to the state borders of Tamil Nadu as the state has not yet allowed it.

Meanwhile, the private travel operators have stepped up their efforts to reach an inter-state agreement with Telangana. Private Travels is all set to launch buses from Hyderabad to all parts of AP with 750 private buses ply from AP to other places and vice versa. On the other hand, private operators have already started online reservations on Vijayawada-Hyderabad, Tirupati-Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad routes in view of the Dussehra festival. Information that is preparing to inflate ticket prices and make money. Responding to this, the transport commissioner warned that the consequences would be severe if private travels charged higher rates.

The district wise special buses run by APSRTC is as follows with Srikakulam and Vizianagaram 66, Visakhapatnam 128, East Godavari 342, West Godavari 40,

Krishna 176, Guntur 50, Prakasham 68,

Nellore 156, Chittoor 252, Kurnool 254, Kadapa 90, Anantapur 228 respectively.