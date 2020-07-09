APSRTC to start ticket bookings through Pratham App from July 20

APSRTC is all set start the issue bus tickets through Pratham app from July 20 of this month. RTC MD Madi Reddy Pratap said earlier that the tickets shall be issued through the App at 19 depots across the state. The facility will be available at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Nellore, Kurnool-1, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Srikakulam-1, Anakapalli, Machilipatnam, Vijayanagaram, Guntur-1,2, Amalapuram, Ravulapalem, Chittoor-2, Thadipatri depot respectively. MD is also advising RTC staff to make proper arrangements for the use of the app.

APSRTC is making several changes in the corporation amid the increase in coronavirus cases. In this backdrop, the board has decided to go cashless for the purchase of bus tickets. As part of this, a new app has been created, enabling users to book tickets online for all bus services through Pratham app.

The app shows the buses that are available at the time of arrival where a passenger can choose a bus and book a ticket by paying cash online. After the booking is completed, the passenger shall receive a 4-digit PIN number through SMS, which has to be shown to the bus driver while boarding the bus.