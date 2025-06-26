APSSDC helps students get jobs in Germany

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has taken steps to improve skills of the youth to get jobs with lakhs of rupees as salaries per month in the foreign countries. The corporation is imparting the necessary training in German language so that the trained candidates may get jobs in Germany. According to officials, so far seven nurses trained in German language at APSSDC got jobs in Germany.

At present, APSSDC is teaching German language to 340 ITI final year students and BSC Nursing students online. Germany needs manpower particularly the technical workers and nurses. The APSSDC will extend necessary support and cooperation to the students successfully completed training to get jobs in Germany.

According to officials, students studying BSC Nursing final year in nursing colleges in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool, and Krishna districts will get training in German language from this academic year so that they can get employment opportunities in Germany. The government has already issued a GO to this effect.

Compared to India, the salary and other monetary benefits are more in Germany. The APSSDC is focusing on teaching foreign languages.

The APSSDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer G Ganesh Kumar said, “We have entered into MoUs with Cura Personal, SM Care Solutions, 2 Coms, Skillbee India, Indo European Synchronisation (IES) for foreign language and placements and imparting training in German language.”

Command over the English language is also very important to the ITI passed students to get jobs in English speaking countries. Interested youth seeking jobs abroad may register their details at the APSSDC office in the district. In order to get online training in German language, the youth have to register their details as soon as APSSDC releases notification on the website. The APSSDC officials will take steps to impart training in German language.